We will Battle Corruption to the Ground – President Buhari in New Year Message to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration’s determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken. The President, who gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, however, said that the fight against corruption would be guided by respect for the rule of law and due process. He vowed that his administration […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

