“We will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do” – Sultan of Sokoto Wants Senate to Reject Gender Equality Bill
Speaking at the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll, called on the Senate to Reject the Gender Equality Bill before it, TheCable reports. “Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do. Islam […]
