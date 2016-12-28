“We will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do” – Sultan of Sokoto Wants Senate to Reject Gender Equality Bill

Speaking at the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll, called on the Senate to Reject the Gender Equality Bill before it, TheCable reports. “Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do. Islam […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

