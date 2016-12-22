We Will Strengthen Government Communication Structure – Gov Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says his government will strengthen its communication structure that will guarantee unhindered and effective transmission of government activities to the public.

Speaking while receiving Mrs. Pauline Igbanor, the Zonal Director, Nigerian Television Authority and her team in Government House, Benin City on Tuesday, Governor Obaseki said, the platform would ensure transparency and openness of his administration.

“We also need to begin to rethink government’s communication. So, we are going to be strengthening our own in-house communication structure.

“Both infrastructure and people are to ensure that we put out activities of government to you on a timely basis and also very accurately.

According to him, “We are one government that has nothing to hide. Our whole platform is built on transparency and openness.”

The governor therefore called for collaboration to develop quality contents, saying “Let’s begin to work

together to develop quality contents, particularly as regards to governance in Nigeria.

“We are clear that we have always been a bastion of the best this country has to offer, particularly in the area of communication.

“Whether it is public or private, Edo people dominate the communication space in this country.”

According to Obaseki, “I assure you that you have in us a government that is responsive, a government that listens, a government that is very clear-sighted as to what its objectives are.

“A government that is willing to partner and to continue to preserve the unity and the integrity of our country.

“As one of the foremost subnational governments in this country, and with the realization that NTA Benin is perhaps one of the oldest branches of the network.

“We think it is almost a divine responsibility to make sure that the government of Edo State nurtures and supports your station.

“Particularly at this time in our country

where because of the level of despair, the advent of social media and the extent of disinformation that could occur in that medium,

“We feel that more than ever before, stations like yours need to be supported to be able to come up with true goings on in government.

“So, the whole issue of credibility of government news has been one which poses challenges for network like yours.”

The Governor commiserated with the Zonal Director over the fire outbreak in their office.

He said “Let me thank you most sincerely for this visit and also to extend our sympathy and commiseration for the losses you suffered as a result of the unfortunate fire outbreak which was recorded in your station.

“I am really sorry. I will find time to come and see the extent of damage and if there is anything we can

Do. But what we can do now is that we are going to be rehabilitating the road. And that should start in earnest.

He added, “Let me thank you again for this visit, but also to express my profound gratitude for the balance you brought news reportage especially during the Edo electioneering.

“At a certain point in time, we were wondering why we were not getting the balance reporting that we deserve from a national network like NTA. But no sooner you came in than we saw that the situation changed for the better.

“But I want to assure you that as long as I am the Governor of Edo State, NTA is ‎one station we will support and we will help to nurture,” he said.

Earlier, the Zonal Director, Nigerian Television Authority, Benin Network Centre, Mrs. Pauline Igbanor said the national electronic medium, particularly the Benin Network Centre identifies with the laudable projects, including job creation of the administration of Governor Obaseki.

She affirmed that activities of Governor Obaseki were already given top priority in NTA and gave assurance that the station was determined to do more for the new administration in Edo State.