‘We won’t stop agitation until Biafra Republic is created’

One of the groups agitating for autonomy in the southeast, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) yesterday vowed to continue the struggle until their request for sovereignty is granted by the Federal Government.

They said the agitation would end as soon as the Republic of Biafra is separated from the Nigerian nation.According to the group: “There is no reason to talk about a united Nigeria when President Muhammadu Buhari is only concerned about the northern interest and the marginalisation of Ndigbo in the country.”

In a statement in Abakaliki, the leader of BIM Ebonyi South zone, Mr. Sunday Ezaka, stressed that the only solution to lasting peace and political stability of the nation is for the Federal Government to allow sovereignty for the Igbo.

The statement said: “The entire members of BIM MASSOB in Ebonyi South zone support Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) (BIM) and the MASSOB BIM leader, S.O Chukwu for their vision for the Igbo. They have done well more than any other group in the country.

“Today Biafra has come to be a reality and very soon it would be open and clear to everybody. The only thing that will bring peace to Nigeria is for the Federal Government to stop opposing the agitation.

“If Biafra stays on its own, it would help a lot. We have all the minerals resources that would help us to develop and be independent. The government is not helping matters and we blame them for all the deaths of our members since the agitation began.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

