We would love to see De Gea join Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
We would love to see De Gea join Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
Daily Post Nigeria
Atletico Madrid's chief executive director, Miguel Angel Gil Marin says he is hoping that city rivals, Real Madrid rekindle their interest and finally sign Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, as his side would benefit from advertisements. Gil …
Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's
'Man City were willing to pay buy-out clauses for TWO Atletico players'
Miguel Angel Gil Marin confirms Manchester City double bid
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG