Weekly political notes – Guardian

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Ita Enang, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to over 30 bills in a year and six months. Enang, who made this known while briefing journalists …

