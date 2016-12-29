We’ll make money from gas – NNPC
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has reiterated that the Corporation will generate revenue for Nigeria from gas. In a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Baru said monetisation of natural gas was a cardinal mandate of the corporation. Baru expressed NNPC’s commitment to carry on with its twin gas projects, Brass LNG and OK LNG when he received the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG