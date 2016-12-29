We’ll make money from gas – NNPC

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has reiterated that the Corporation will generate revenue for Nigeria from gas. In a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the ‎Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Baru said monetisation of natural gas was a cardinal mandate of the corporation.‎ ‎ Baru expressed NNPC’s commitment to carry on with its twin gas projects, Brass LNG and OK LNG when he ‎received the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA‎).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

