We’ll make money from gas – NNPC

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, has reiterated that the Corporation will generate revenue for Nigeria from gas. In a statement  in Abuja on Thursday by the ‎Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Baru said monetisation of natural gas was a cardinal mandate of the corporation.‎ ‎ Baru expressed NNPC’s commitment to carry on with its twin gas projects, Brass LNG and OK LNG when he ‎received the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA‎).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

