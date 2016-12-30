Wenger: Ozil’s Finishing In Training Is Better

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Mesut Ozil hits the target a lot better in training and is confident of him scoring more in the second half of the season.

The Germany international has scored only five goals in the league so far, scoring just six last season.

Wenger is convinced that the former Real Madrid star will soon start finding the net with more regularity, however, telling reporters: “In training he finishes much better than in the games.

“I am convinced that his percentage of finishing will go up in the coming months and he can have a huge contribution to the team, not only through his passing but as well through his finishing.”

Wenger added: “He is of course a huge player. I always defended him here in press conferences, because I believe that he has improved his commitment.

“Physically he works much harder than people think he does. As well, I believe this season he has scored more goals and personally I believe as well he creates more chances for himself than ever before.

“He runs more behind and I still think there is a gap between his potential finishing and the way he finishes.”

