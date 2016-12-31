Wenger: This Season Is Disappointing

Arsene Wenger has called the 2016-17 epl season a dissapointing one on all levels for the Gunners.

An influx of top managers in the epl has the likes of Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Wenger battling for the trophy. However, Conte’s Chelsea is top of the log and ahead by six points.

Arsenal are fourth, nine points off the pace, and Wenger admits that the campaign has not lived up to expectations.

“We are in the middle of a championship with the best managers in the world competing, and it’s been disappointing on all levels,” he told reporters.

“It promised to be an exceptional year but we have not produced the kind of games England is remembered for.

“A Premier League season is always marked by two or three games that are absolutely spectacular and so far we haven’t produced that. I feel there is more to come from this competition than we have produced so far — and I include myself in that.”

Wenger believes that a fear of losing games is the reason for the poor results thus far, but is now hoping that each major club throws caution to the wind in the second half of the campaign.

“We have a responsibility to raise the level of the spectacular,” he added.

“Because there is so much money in the Premier League and every game has become so important, every manager is under pressure not to lose as his first priority.

“All the teams in the Premier League are now top quality — maybe the difference between the favourites and the smaller clubs makes some teams just defend.

“But we have the best managers in the world, I’m sure we’ll see more games when everyone really has to go for it and it’s no longer a case of ‘wait and see’ but ‘go out and make it happen’.”

Arsenal face Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve.

