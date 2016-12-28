Wenger’s Says Chelsea’s Loan Move Is A Problem

Chelsea’s loan system of stockpiling young players and sending them out on loan is a problem according to Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger.

Chelsea has 30 players out on loan and the best players, like De Bruyne and Lukaku are often sold for profit.

Wenger is not comfortable with the loan system as he believes the club is looking out for its financial interest.

“It is one of the big problems in the modern game,” he told Arsenal’s official magazine.

“You’ve invested a lot of money into players because we’re paying more and more money, and then at the age of 20 you don’t usually get much money for any of the players, so the reflex is to stockpile the players. That’s not right.

“When you look at the number of loans that happen here and there, the whole system has to be thought about again because we have two kinds of solution in there.

“The first is to continue developing players, the second step is just to make sure your investment is safe – that’s not the right way to think about it but it’s the natural reflex for the clubs.”

