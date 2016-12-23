Were is Their Parents? French High School Pupils Strip Off Their Clothes For a Class Photo

A school in France named Lycee Federic Mistral high school decided to make a statement with their class picture by stripping down to their underwear and even getting their teacher to join in.

The pupils from science and technology class STD2A at the Lycee Federic Mistral high school in Avignon said they wanted to do something original for their end of term snap.

So the youngsters, aged 17 and 18, decided to take off their clothes and create a cheeky picture. And as well as the pupils being involved in the stunt, their teacher also shed his clothes and also joined in.

However, to spare their blushes, those in the picture held strategically placed black cards to protect their modesty.

And soon after the class picture went viral with it being shared online thousands of times and even making its way on to several French news sites.