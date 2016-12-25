Pages Navigation Menu

`We’re leaving America better than we met it’ – the Obamas

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama says they are leaving America better than they met it. Delivering their final Christmas time weekly address on Saturday, the Obamas wished families across the U.S. a joyous festive season. The President and the First Lady recalled their first joint holiday address eight years ago, and thanked the Americans for…

