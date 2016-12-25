`We’re leaving America better than we met it’ – the Obamas

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama says they are leaving America better than they met it. Delivering their final Christmas time weekly address on Saturday, the Obamas wished families across the U.S. a joyous festive season. The President and the First Lady recalled their first joint holiday address eight years ago, and thanked the Americans for…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post `We’re leaving America better than we met it’ – the Obamas appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

