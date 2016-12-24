We’re waiting for Ibori to continue his contribution to Delta, Nigeria- Senator Omo-Agege

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the anticipated home coming of former governor of Delta, Chief James Ibori, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, LP, Delta Central said yesterday that the people of the state were waiting anxiously for him to come and contribute to contribution to the growth and development of the State and Nigeria in general.

In a statement made available to Vanguard Omo- Agege who noted that the people of the state were very happy over the release of Ibori, said that his good health, was most important.

Senator Omo- Agege said, “I join all Urhobo people who I have the Privilege to represent in the senate and indeed all Deltans in giving gratitude to God for granting former Governor James Ibori reprieve from this decade long ordeal.

“We are even more gratified that he is in good health. We look forward to having him back to continue to contribute his quota to the development of Delta state and Nigeria in general.”

The post We’re waiting for Ibori to continue his contribution to Delta, Nigeria- Senator Omo-Agege appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

