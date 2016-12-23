Pages Navigation Menu

West African forces on alert in case Gambia’s Jammeh hangs on

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

ECOWAS commission’s president, Marcel de Souza has said that West Africa’s regional bloc has put standby forces on alert in case Gambian president Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on Jan. 19. Jammeh has vowed to stay in power in spite of losing a Dec. 1 election to rival Adama Barrow….

