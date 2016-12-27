West Brom’s Callum McManaman Joins Sheffield Wednesday On Loan

West Brom winger Callum McManaman is to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has completed a medical and will officially link up with the Owls when the transfer window reopens on January 1.

Callum McManaman was Tony Pulis’ first signing when he joined West Brom in January last year but he has not featured in the current campaign.

McManaman, who underwent a medical at Wednesday’s training ground last week, will be eligible to make his Wednesday debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Monday.

McManaman started his career at Wigan Athletic, lifting the FA Cup with the Latics three years ago. He was named man of the match in the final after tormenting Manchester City full-back Gael Clichy.

