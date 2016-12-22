West Ham do not want to sell team’s ‘top player’ Dimitri Payet, says Slaven Bilic – The Guardian
West Ham do not want to sell team's 'top player' Dimitri Payet, says Slaven Bilic
Dimitri Payet has said he misses the Champions League but West Ham's manager, Slaven Bilic, is relaxed about those comments. Photograph: Rob Newell/CameraSport via Getty Images. Paul MacInnes. Thursday 22 December 2016 07.06 EST Last …
