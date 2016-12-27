Khalwale: Atwoli’s rally to name Luhya preferred presidential candidate is ‘sideshow’ – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Khalwale: Atwoli's rally to name Luhya preferred presidential candidate is 'sideshow'
The Star, Kenya
Kakamega senator has lashed at COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli over plans to name the Luhya community's preferred presidential candidate ahead of 2017 poll. Atwoli said the candidate will be named during an end year fete on December 31 at …
