Khalwale: Atwoli’s rally to name Luhya preferred presidential candidate is ‘sideshow’ – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Khalwale: Atwoli's rally to name Luhya preferred presidential candidate is 'sideshow'
Kakamega senator has lashed at COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli over plans to name the Luhya community's preferred presidential candidate ahead of 2017 poll. Atwoli said the candidate will be named during an end year fete on December 31 at …
Atwoli differs with Senator Wetangula on Luhya spokesperson By Standard ReporterThe Standard (press release)
Atwoli: I'm not imposing a Luhya spokespersonHivisasa.com
Wetang'ula rejects Atwoli bid to name Luhya spokesmanDaily Nation
Citizen TV (press release)
all 10 news articles »

