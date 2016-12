We’ve foiled more plans by Boko Haram, kidnappers— DSS

*Arrests terrorist with N2m cash

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor & Ben Agande

The Department of State Security Service, DSS said yesterday that they have foiled plots by Boko Haram terrorists and kidnappers to unleash mayhem in various parts of the country during the Yuletide.

Similarly, the secret police have also arrested and taken into their custody no fewer than 10 notorious kidnappers and other daredevils who had laid siege to strategic locations around major cities and highways in a bid to execute their nefarious acts.

The service confirmed the arrest of the criminals in a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo and made available to Saturday Vanguard in Abuja yesterday.

The DSS said it had also discovered and burst a new robbery gang specializing in robbing expatriates who lodge in highbrow hotels in Abuja, the nation’s capital territory.

The success stories against kidnappers were recorded by the service in Kano, Benue, Edo, Kogi, Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe states, while it also foiled terrorist attacks in Kano, Gombe and Yobe states.

Opuiyo said in the statement, “Following offensive against kidnappers and other criminals, the Service apprehended the trio of Abubakar MUSA, Ismail MUSA and Suleiman MAINASARA, on 29th November, 2016, at Aduwawa in Benin City, Edo State.

“Prior to their arrest, they were members of a kidnap gang that terrorized commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi states.

“Similarly, on 30th November, 2016, one Ibrahim ADAMU and three of his associates namely; Umar ABUBAKAR, Ibrahim SALISU and Abdullahi ABUBAKAR, were arrested at Ibilio village in Edo State. The quartets were part of a larger gang that specialized in the kidnap of people along the Edo-Kogi corridor.

“On 20th December, 2016, at Katsina-Ala town in Benue State, another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest BENZE, Terkura TYOKISHIR alias MPOTO, and Anun AONDONA, identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate, were arrested for their complicity in kidnap incidents in the State. It would be recalled that the Terwase gang is known for its notoriety and credited with various dastardly and violent acts in the State.

“Furthermore, one Usman Sanusi MUSA aka KEKE, a notorious kidnap kingpin was intercepted by the Service on 15th December, 2016, at Sabuwar-Kaura village in Doguwa LGA, Kano State. MUSA is a high-profile criminal who, in conjunction with other criminal associates of his gang has been terrorizing residents and communities in Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau States.

“In continuation of the fight against terrorism, on 30th November, 2016, three suspected Boko Haram fighters namely Samaila MUHAMMAD, Sanusi MUSA and Hudu MUHAMMAD were arrested at Dirbunde village of Takai LGA in Kano State. The trio had perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in selected States of the North-West zone in the month of November, 2016 to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and the new year of 2017.

“In a related develop-ment, operatives of this Service arrested Sani DIGARU, along with one Mohammed ALI, on 25th December, 2016, about 1315 hours, along Gombe-Dukku road, Gombe. DIGARU was, however, fatally shot when he attempted to escape from arrest. The arrest was sequel to earlier intelligence that he was in possession of cash worth N2 million meant for the coordination of a terrorist operation in Yobe and Bauchi States.

“In the past few weeks, a new criminal gang which specializes in robbing visiting foreign residents/customers of luxury hotels has been uncovered, in Abuja, FCT. For instance, on 5th December, 2016, the gang robbed an expatriate in a high brow hotel in Abuja and carted away his money and other valuables.

“However, acting on actionable intelligence and with the support and cooperation of sister agencies and the hotel management, the Service arrested one Ikechukwu OBADLEGWU and Ikechukwu Joseph EKE.

“While OBADLEGWU carried out surveillance on potential targets for the group, EKE is the kingpin and mastermind of the whole operation. Following this operation, the Service has successfully recovered almost all the stolen items.

“Also, at Gwaron Dutse, Kano Municipal, Kano State, Auwalu Abdullahi YAKASAI, a notorious fraudster was apprehended for allegedly defrauding Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 Million and N50 Million respectively.

“The Service also arrested one Bashir SHUAIBU, on 5th December, 2016 at Tsamiya village, Gezawa LGA of Kano State for obtaining money from unsuspecting victims through threat messages. He was arrested while in the process of defrauding another victim.

“On 28th December, 2016 about 0930 hours, at Ben Kalio Housing Estate, Damaturu, Moh’d Yusuf Daya, a 10-year boy was kidnapped. The kidnap-pers subsequently deman-ded for a ransom of N5 million ransom.’’

However, about 1920 hours same day, the Service rescued Muhammed Yusuf Daya at Potiskum town, Potiskum LGA. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Barakat Daya and her friend, Rukaiya Danladi, have been arrested for culpability in the incident.

“While the Service pledges to consolidate on its successes, it wishes to reaffirm its commitment to safety of all citizens including members of the international community.

“It, therefore, calls on the public to remain vigilant and conscious of their immediate environs and report suspicious persons, parcels, vehicles to the nearest security formations. Members of the public are further enjoined to see our societal and individual security as a collective effort and to patriotically support security and law enforcement agencies with critical information that can help in keeping the country safe in the coming year, 2017.

“In this regard, the Service hereby reassures residents and indeed all Nigerians of a more peaceful new year as it will leave no stone unturned in making sure that the year will be typified by stability which will, no doubt, define the country’s national security outlook in the incoming year.

“The Service is confident that this will therefore provide law abiding citizens and members of the international community the enabling environment to pursue their legitimate businesses. This is in spite of the prophecies of doom by persons whose interest is to cause, in the country, a breach of the peace and a warped revolution that only exists in their deluded imagination. To this end, the Service wishes to warn such detractors to desist from their nefarious plans as the law will definitely be made to catch up with them,” the statement warned.

The post We’ve foiled more plans by Boko Haram, kidnappers— DSS appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest