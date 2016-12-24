What beating Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay to AFRIMA award means to me— Aramide – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
What beating Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay to AFRIMA award means to me— Aramide
Vanguard
Even without an album to her name, Afro/soul singer, songwriter and guitarist, Aramide Sarumoh, bagged an award for Best Female Artiste in West Africa in an award category that had the likes of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Seyi Shay, at the recently …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG