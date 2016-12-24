What beating Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay to AFRIMA award means to me— Aramide

*Says she’s not threatened by anyone

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Even without an album to her name, Afro/soul singer, songwriter and guitarist, Aramide Sarumoh, bagged an award for Best Female Artiste in West Africa in an award category that had the likes of Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Seyi Shay, at the recently concluded AFRIMA. Weeks later, as if buoyed by the euphoria the award brought, she announced the release of her debut album titled ‘Suitcase’. In this chat with Showtime celebrity, she speaks on her music career, debut album, AFRIMA award, sex and marital life, and how she has been able to balance singing and marriage.

You’ve come a long way in the music industry, what did you do differently in 2016?

I think this year was the year I really promoted my music. I pushed harder than ever, because the year actually started really great for me, and I think all the work that I’ve been doing in the previous years yielded results this year.

Eyebrows were raised when you bagged an award at the recently concluded AFRIMA amid strong contenders and without an album to your credit. How do you feel about this?

About that, I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I work very hard as well. I respect everyone that was nominated alongside me, like I said; everyone is entitled to their opinion, so that’s it. I didn’t particularly feel upset, I just felt so happy to be recognised, that’s what it was all about. I wasn’t dwelling on people’s opinion or ideas; for me, what it meant was that I’ve been recognised, so I have to work harder. I didn’t see it coming; I didn’t even think I was going to be nominated.

Were you under any kind of pressure to impress before your tribute song to King Sunny Ade at AFRIMA?

Not really, because it was sometime during that same week I was informed of the special tribute performance for King Sunny Ade. That was like the highest point for me, so I wasn’t under any kind of pressure.

What inspired the title of your recently released debut album, Suitcase?

Yes, Suitcase is the title of the album and it was released on the 22nd of November, 2016. Suitcase is basically about my musical journey. I’ve been in this business longer than a lot of people know and for me, at every point there was always something significant that happened.

On one of the tracks in your album you sound like Asa, does she influence your style of music in any way?

I might listen to her music but to be honest I don’t think I sound like her. I feel like nothing is entirely new in music, everything that is being done now has been done before. When people say two artistes sound alike I think it’s because they have been cut out from the same cloth, probably they both had the same influences. Asa is someone I respect a whole lot and I love her music. I will never compare myself with her; she gave hope to every one of us that thought of doing this genre of music.

You released your first single 5 years ago and your first album 5 years later, why such a wide gap?

That’s because it took me time to grow and I think it’s the same with every artiste except you do not have a very strong platform to be represented or to represent youself. So it takes a while, for me, this point is actually the time I was really sure that if I put out an album people will pay attention.

How have you been able to joggle between being a singer and a wife?

It is by the grace of God my dear. Well, I always say this every time, I think I’m just very lucky; my husband is extremely understanding and super supportive than anything because he wants me to succeed. So in terms of balancing being a wife and a singer, it’s something I’m still trying to work on, but so far so good, it’s been great.

What has marriage changed about you?

Nothing! Have I changed? I think I’m more focused, that I’m sure of, at least for the music, for the passion and to make money. I know I’m more focused now because I want to make money more than anything. It’s not like my mind wasn’t focused before but I’m just more focused now.

Have you ever been pressured to change the genre of music you do?

I’ve never been pressured to switch to pop, R & B, or whatever. For me, when you’re doing the Afro/soul, there is the up tempo, the mid tempo and there is the normal regular slow one. You can switch things however though. I did fun mi lowo, it was up tempo and people loved it, I crossed over to mainstream, I did love me, its mid tempo and I have heard it in club, it means that it crossed over.

What are the things that influence your music?

Things that happen around me influence my music, like stories, movies, books, a lot of things; anything can actually get me in the mood to write a song. I can hear a bit and something will just begin to play in my head, so anything can influence my music, it could be sound, the environment, life, anything.

Do you think your songs would stand the industry’s stormy waters like the evergreen songs of King Sunny Ade, late Fela Anikulapo Kuti and their contemporaries?

Yes, definitely, like my song fun mi lowo. You know there is recession, and everybody wants to get paid, so when we work; we all want to get paid, nobody wants to be told “Come back next week”, because there is no fulfillment if you’re not getting paid. For me, it was very important for me to put out that message at that point in time.

Don’t you feel critics might be tempted to think you stole the concept of fun mi lowo from Rihanna’s bitch better have my money?

I did not steal the concept from Rihanna’s song, you might think so because I included “Please better have my money”. I wrote the song long before I heard Rihanna’s song. While playing fun mi lowo for the producer, I just said “please better have my money” and it just synched. I felt that it’s easy for people to relate with something they have heard before, so I just included it.

Would you rather rebrand like Rihanna did if it would mean making more money?

I have a brand already, and it’s something we are still working on to be more popular, so for me there is nothing to switch to, you can only get better by working on your creativity.

How have you managed to stay decent all these years?

This is just who I’m, for me being simple is key, you can be simple and your dressing would be saying something. You don’t have to expose anything, simplicity is just easier.

How often do you think a newly married woman should have sex?

As many times as possible now, because it makes everything go on smoothly in the marriage, it is really very important.

Considering your busy schedule as an entertainer, do you ever have time to perform your marital duties at home?

I don’t do shows every day, we work on a schedule, when there is a performance I already know, so I make preparations for his feeding and other things. Even before I go I can have sex with him.

Do you feel threatened by any of the several talented female artistes in the music industry?

Not at all, even Asa, but she’s someone I really respect. I can never compare myself with her, but I don’t feel threatened.

