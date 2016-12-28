What Being A Black Woman Has Cost Me – Serena Williams

Serena Williams has had a great year in 2016 although she came short of some expectations partly due to her shoulder injury which saw her crashing out of the Rio Olympics competition amongst others. During the course of the year, Serena Williams battled it out to reach three Grand Slam finals but managed to convert…

The post What Being A Black Woman Has Cost Me – Serena Williams appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

