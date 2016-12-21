Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Every Woman Wants Sexually – Stella Damasus

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has advised women on what to do if their husbands are truly satisfying their sexual needs. The actress in a new episode of her “Stella Damasus Diaries” advised women to desist from sharing their husband’s sexual prowess with other women. She noted that sharing such intimate aspect may paint pictures in…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post What Every Woman Wants Sexually – Stella Damasus appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.