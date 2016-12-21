What I discussed with Buhari – Ghana president-elect, Akufo-Addo
Ghanaian President-elect, Addo Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed confidence that the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana would deepen during his time as president. Akufo-Addo, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja behind closed doors, told State House correspondents that he came to Nigeria to introduce himself to President Buhari so they can […]
