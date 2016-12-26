Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Super Eagles star said about missing the 2017 AFCON is heartbreaking – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
What Super Eagles star said about missing the 2017 AFCON is heartbreaking
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian international striker Odion Ighalo has explained how difficult it will be for him to cope with the Super Eagles inability to qualify for the 2017 African Cup of Nations which is scheduled to hold in Gabon. The Africa's most glamorous soccer
Esin: AFCON Miss Sad, Eagles Must Qualify For Russia 2018Complete Sports Nigeria
5 countries with most Africa Cup of Nations winsSportskeeda

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.