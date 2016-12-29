What You Should Know About President Buhari’s Children, Their Birth Dates and Where They Schooled

In a book titled; “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria” written by American professor, John Paden, some brief profiles of President Muhammadu Buhari’s children, which focused more on schools they attended, were revealed.

“All of President Buhari’s children have had extensive education,” the book said. “Several have studied at university and postgraduate levels, including abroad.”

Below are the details as provided in the book;

1) Fatima: Born March 7, 1975. Education: Airforce Primary School, Victoria Island, Lagos; Government College, Kaduna; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; postgraduate degree, Business Academy, Stratford, United Kingdom.

2) Nana-Hadiza: Born June 23, 1981. Education: Essence International School; Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom; University of Buckingham; Postgraduate, National Teachers Institute, Kaduna; Masters in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Polytechnic Kaduna.

3) Safinatu: Born October 13, 1983. Education: Essence International School; Cobham Hall, Kent, United Kingdom; University of Plymouth, United Kingdom; presently at Arden University, United Kingdom.

4) Halima: Born October 8, 1990. Education: International School, Kaduna; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Leicester, United Kingdom, Nigeria Law School, Lagos.

5) Yusuf: Born April 23. Education: Kaduna International School; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

6) Zahra: Born December 18, 1994. Education: Kaduna International School; British School of Lome; Bellerby’s College, Brighton, United Kingdom; University of Surrey, United Kingdom

7) Aisha (Hanan): Born August 30, 1998. Education: Kaduna International School.

8) Noor (Amina): Born September 14, 2004. Education: Kaduna International School.

(Note: In November 2012, Mr. Buhari’s first daughter, Zulaihat Junaid, died of sickle cell anemia after giving birth. Earlier, one boy – Musa- died in infancy from sickle cell anemia.)

Source: Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria, By John N. Paden