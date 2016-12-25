Which Kind Life? Six buildings razed by fire in Rivers State

About 80 people have reportedly been rendered homeless following fire outbreak in two areas of Rivers state.

News reports have revealed that about 80 people have been rendered homeless after six buildings on Demore Street, D-Line in Port Harcourt and in Rumuokuta, Obio/Akpor areas in Rivers State were razed by an inferno.

According to the reports, the sad incident which occurred on Saturday, December 24, 2016, saw properties worth millions of Naira, go down the drain.

Punch reports that a three-storey building in Rumuokuta, Obio/Akpor, was ravaged by an early morning fire on the same day.

The fire incident in Port Harcourt reportedly began at about 8.15am, while the one at Rumuokuta began at about 3 am, while residents were asleep in their homes.

According to Punch, over 60 occupants were affected in the Port Harcourt incident while about 20 persons were rendered homeless in Obio/Akpor by the fire outbreak .

An occupant of one of the affected buildings on Demore Street, D-Line in Port Harcourt, told Punch that the fire outbreak began from the lowest house among the six buildings which are close to one another.

The man who identified himself as Mr Second Baar explained that efforts made by youths living inside the compound did nothing to stop the fire from spreading to other apartments.

He added that, although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, many suspect that it was caused by a spark from an electric wire or electric cooker.

Mr Baar also said that one of the houses which was badly affected had about 15 rooms and over 60 occupants, noting that the particular building was completely destroyed by the fire.

“The fire started from the lowest house there and moved to the main building where it now escalated. Property lost are uncountable. Airconditioners and other home appliances were devoured by the fire.

“No life was lost. I have suddenly become a homeless man as I speak with you,” Baar lamented.

Mr Baar also revealed that the building which suffered the most belonged to the Pentecostal Fellowship Mission, adding that occupants had been living there for free due to the high rent in Port Harcourt.

Another occupant disclosed that the Rivers State Fire Service arrived at about 30 minutes after the fire outbreak and was unable to stop further spread of the fire.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

