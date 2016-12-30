Which Nigerian Music Album was your album of 2016? Vote Now

Nigerian artists released some massive Nigerian Music albums in 2016

As the year draws to a close, please participate in our poll by voting for our shortlist of the biggest Nigerian Music Albums of 2016.



Take Our Poll

Kiss Daniel proves himself a chip off the old block, but one with a style and essence that is all his, with New Era, a delightful mix of breezy pop tunes crafted to fly by effortlessly.

Read the full album review of Kiss Daniel‘s New Era here: https://www.360nobs.com/2016/07/album-review-kiss-daniel-ushers-dawn-new-era/

Buy the New Era album here: http://www.theboomplayer.com/webitem/musics?cid=22173

Since his contentious split from former label, Chocolate City, Brymo has battled the demons within, conquered, and delivered music that even angels would gaze upon with envy from their pious heights. Klitoris is no different and Brymo confidently stretches himself across a range of sounds and indulgences creating a near masterpiece.

Read the full album review of Brymo‘s Klitoris here: https://www.360nobs.com/2016/08/album-review-brymo-klitoris/

Buy the Klitoris album here: http://www.theboomplayer.com/#/webitem/musics?cid=18127

Bez’s Gbagyi Child is an almost perfectly expressed product of musical introspection that reveals the growth of both the man and the musician at the centre of the project.

Check out 360Hawt: Bez ft Yemi Alade – You Suppose Know (Remix)

Read: Concert Review: With Bez Live,The Gbagyi Child Shows Us How It’s Done

At just about 50 minutes short, Lindsay Abudei’s …And the bass is Queen never outstays its welcome and builds to a deeply satisfying climax.

Read the full album review Lindsay Abudei‘s …And the bass is Queen here: https://www.360nobs.com/2016/07/listen-lindsey-abudei-bass-queen/

Buy the …And the bass is Queen album here: http://www.theboomplayer.com/webitem/musics?cid=29582

Taabaku by Beautiful Nubia is an engaging rich tapestry of sounds that mines the author’s roots in Apala, folklore, Jazz and storytelling.

Read the full album review of Beautiful Nubia‘s Taabaku here: https://www.360nobs.com/2016/11/album-review-taabaku-beautiful-nubia/

Buy the Taabaku album here: https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/taabaku/id1080639646

