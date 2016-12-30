Which Nollywood Movie owned 2016? Vote Now

2016 came with some very good Nollywood movies.

As the year draws to a close, please participate in our poll by voting for our shortlist of Nollywood films who we believed owned 2016.



Take Our Poll

The Nollywood movie – The Arbitration is a competent outing for just about everyone involved, The Arbitration is a Nollywood rarity, a finely acted, adult leaning drama that is big on ideas and wants to be so much more than its obvious constraints. The Arbitration was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

Produced by the collective Nollywood powerhouses of EbonyLife films, Inkblot Productions and Koga Studios, The Wedding Party stays true to its promise; a well-presented, glamorous snapshot of modern living and an over the top Society Wedding Day. The Wedding Party was directed by Kemi Adetiba

Abba T. Makama’s ode to art house cinema, Green White Green is a stylish, chopped and screwed meta-adventure dressed as a film within a film. It follows a group of young bohemian artists hanging out, playing video games and in search of a direction in their lives in the stagnant months leading up to the beginning of their university studies.

An almost perfect confluence of funding, talent, skill and passion, the Nollywood movie – 93 Days traces the heroics of the Nigerian health workers who in 2014, put their lives on the line to stop Ebola in its track. 93 Days was directed by Steve Gukas

Adopting historical events as background for a young marriage’s ultimate test, ’76 speaks to the Nigerian experience, and all the effort put in is displayed on screen. The acting is (mostly) rock solid and the technical achievement is stunning to look at. Movies do not have to be perfect to work and this one is proof. The Nollywood movie ’76 was directed by Izu Ojukwu

