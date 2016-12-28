Whistle blower: NIM backs FG on 5% reward

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), NIM, has thrown its weight behind the five percent reward promised by the Federal Government to anyone who exposes fraud and other related crimes in both the public and private sectors.

It will be recalled that the decision was reached a week ago at the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, which was announced to Nigerians by the Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after its Annual General Meeting and end of the Year dinner in Calabar, Cross River State, Chairman NIM, Calabar chapter, Mr. Evong Evong, described the decision as a welcome development as it would go a long way in helping the fight against corruption.

He said: “Anything that will help reduce, mitigate and eventually eradicate corruption at all levels is a welcome development as long as it is within the ambit of the law and doesn’t infringe upon the rights of the people.

“Our tenets include professionalism and integrity, transparency and we believe in prudent management of funds, so if the Federal Government has made a policy to encourage more whistle-blowers, it would make many people sit up and many ohers will also come forward since they know they have a lot to benefit from it.”

