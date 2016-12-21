Whistle blowers to get 5% of recovered loots

The Federal Government has approved payment of not more than five percent of the recovered loot to any successful whistle blower, who provides relevant information leading to the recovered funds.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, made this known when briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said the council approved a whistle blowing policy aimed at consolidating the ongoing anti-corruption campaign embarked upon by the present administration.

Adeosun said the policy would soon be supported by a bill already receiving due attention of the National Assembly.

According to her, adequate measures are being taken to protect and safeguard the lives and identities of whistleblowers.

“If you whistle-blow in public-spirit and in good faith, you will be protected. If you feel that you have been treated badly because of your report, you can file a formal complaint.

“If you have suffered harassment, intimidation or victimisation for sharing your concerns, restitution will be made for any loss suffered.”

Adeosun also said that Federal Government had begun payment of December salaries to enable civil servants to celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, also disclosed that the council has approved the construction of the Second Niger Bridge through the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) scheme.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

