White man arrested in Sambisa identified as French, repairs APCs

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

The veil has been partially lifted off the mysterious  white man captured by Nigerian soldiers during last week’s storming of Boko Haram’s headquarters in the Sambisa Forest.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the mysterious white man is a Frenchman and he specializes in repairing and unlocking armoured personnel vehicles and other fighting equipment/

Daily Trust says they learnt this from authoritative military sources yesterday.

The white man’s identity is being concealed by the Federal Government and military authorities for
diplomatic reasons, the sources also said.

Defence Headquarters has been silent on the development since the news broke last Friday, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that   Boko Haram’s last stronghold in the Sambisa forest, Borno State had been overrun by troops.

Soldiers who took part in the operation told DailyTrust yesterday that a white man was actually arrested in the Sambisa forest and that he has been providing “credible information” to military authorities. A source said,

“He was arrested along the Bama axis of the Sambisa forest and agreed to give vital information provided he would be spared. I learnt that he is from France but authorities do not want to make his real identity known for diplomatic reasons…They  don’t want to jeopardize the success recorded.”

Although some sources only said the captured white man is “from Western Europe,” Daily Trust learnt that he is actually a Frenchman. All Nigeria’s neighbours in the North East, namely Cameroon, Niger Republic and Chad are French speaking.

The French embassy in Nigeria did not respond to email and text message sent to it for comment yesterday, DT added.

