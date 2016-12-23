WHO announces breakthrough in Ebola vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says an experimental Ebola vaccine has been found to be highly protective against the deadly virus in a major trial in Guinea. “The vaccine is the first to prevent infection from one of the most lethal known pathogens, and the findings add weight to early trial results published last year,” WHO said in a press release. The UN health agency noted the results of the latest trial published on Friday in the medical journal “The Lancet’’.

