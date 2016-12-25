Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who says Ibori is a thief? Ex-senator lashes at Ibori’s critics – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Who says Ibori is a thief? Ex-senator lashes at Ibori's critics
NAIJ.COM
Former senator representing Delta central in the National Assembly, Ighoyota Amori, has lashed out at critics of James Onanefe Ibori, a former governor of Delta state who was released from UK prison on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Ibori and Amori.
Senator, House of Reps member, others in UK to congratulate James Ibori on his release from prisonGistmaster (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.