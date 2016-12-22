Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who’s Who in Syria’s Civil War – Council on Foreign Relations

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Council on Foreign Relations

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Who's Who in Syria's Civil War
Council on Foreign Relations
Syria's civil war has grown ever more complex in the nearly six years since protesters first challenged the government. President Bashar al-Assad aims to reassert control nationwide, while predominantly Sunni Arab opposition forces seek to wrest the
Aleppo back under government control, after four years of being held by the rebelsCourier Mail
How the Obama administration pushed Turkey into Russia's armsWashington Post
A murder, an accord and the end of Ankara's 'Assad must go' policyHurriyet Daily News
Edmonton Journal
all 1,126 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.