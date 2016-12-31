Why 2017 budget can’t end recession – Vanguard
|
Naija247news
|
Why 2017 budget can't end recession
Vanguard
First, let me tell Mr. President right away that if he hopes to grow the economy out of recession in 2017, this budget is not the one to do it. This is because it is not only not expansionary, it is not pro-investment, pro-growth, and pro-jobs. As a …
Nigeria: Debt Burden, Infrastructure Gap and PPP
Nigeria Retail Investors Group communiqué on proposed 2017 budget
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG