Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Budget, News | 0 comments

PIC. 4. PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (L), PRESENTING THE 2016 APPROPRATION BILL TO A JOINT SESSION OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (22/12/15). LEFT IS THE SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT ON NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MATTAERS (SENATE), SEN. ITA ENANG AND CLERK OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, ALHAJI SALISU MAIKASUWA. 7803/22/12/2016/ICE/BJO/NAN

A university don, Prof. Park Idisi, says that the 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of its economic recession without adequate measures being put in place. Idisi, who is a senior lecturer at the University of Abuja Agriculture Department, made this known in an interview with the News Agency (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday. […]

