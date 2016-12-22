Why 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of recession – Prof. Idisi
A university don, Prof. Park Idisi, says that the 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of its economic recession without adequate measures being put in place. Idisi, who is a senior lecturer at the University of Abuja Agriculture Department, made this known in an interview with the News Agency (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday. […]
