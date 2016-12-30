Why Alayemore Described Ooni Of Ife As ‘Oduduwa Re-incarnate’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Why Alayemore Described Ooni Of Ife As 'Oduduwa Re-incarnate'
CHANNELS TELEVISION
ooni-of-ife-adeyeye-ogunwusi The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has been described as the Oduduwa re-incarnate by the the Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi. Oba Aderemi praised the Ooni for celebrating Obalufon Ogbogbodirin …
Yoruba Unity: Kwara community pledges support for Ooni
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG