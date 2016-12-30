Why Alayemore Described Ooni Of Ife As ‘Oduduwa Re-incarnate’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

Why Alayemore Described Ooni Of Ife As 'Oduduwa Re-incarnate'

Why Alayemore Described Ooni Of Ife As 'Oduduwa Re-incarnate'
ooni-of-ife-adeyeye-ogunwusi The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has been described as the Oduduwa re-incarnate by the the Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi. Oba Aderemi praised the Ooni for celebrating Obalufon Ogbogbodirin …
