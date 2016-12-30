Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC gets best website award – The News

Posted on Dec 30, 2016


The News

NNPC gets best website award
The News
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has emerged winner of the 2016 Phillips Consulting/WebJurists award for best website and overall social media use among federal parastatals in Nigeria. The Group General Manager of Public Affairs …
