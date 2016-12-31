Why Buhari Sacked Ibrahim Magu As EFCC Boss

Why EFCC’s IBRAHIM MAGU Was Sacked. The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been reportedly sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari. Here is Why! Magu, along with other Top ranking Police officers were recently redeployed back as conventional police heads. His redeployment back to Nigerian Police Force (NPF) was to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari as the nominee to head the anti-graft agency before the Senate. Reports gathered that to make the situation look like a routine exercise, other senior Police officers would be re-deployed by the Police hierarchy to resume as conventional Police officers. ALSO READ: Police Arrest Pastors For Killing Woman During Deliverance (Photos) It was equally reliably gathered yesterday that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu on the development and directed that he hands over to the Director of Operations in the Commission. Meanwhile, Magu’s nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

