Why Dogara, Governor Abubakar’s face-off will continue – Senator Wakili

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

governor-muhammad-abubakar

Senator Ali Wakili representing Bauchi south at the National Assembly has said that actions and utterances of Governor Muhammad Abubakar show he is not ready for reconciliation with prominent citizens of the state. Wakili told newsmen that the Bauchi helmsman has continued to whip up sentiment against his perceived political opponents. He said Abubakar sent […]

