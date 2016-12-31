Why Edo Asst. Police Commissioner Committed Suicide

MyNaijaInfo.com

Police Officer, Christopher Osakue Commits Suicide. The Assistant Commissioner of Police in Edo State, identified as Christopher Osakue, has reportedly committed suicide in his Benin City Residence. How Mr Osakue Died It was gathered that the late Osakue allegedly shot himself in the head with his service pistol in his residence located on Upper Sokponba on Wednesday. The deceased was said to have sent a woman and a little boy, said to be living with him, on an errand before taking away his life. It was also learnt that he did not leave any suicide note behind. The late police officer was said to been in charge of training and development at the state police command after his recent posting from Ondo State. Why Mr Osakue Commited Suicide. It was gathered that the ACP had earlier suffered a partial stroke few years ago and was gradually recovering from it before the incident occurred. A source in the area disclosed that a gunshot from the residence of the deceased was heard at about 5pm on December 28. The source said, “A neighbour said she heard a gunshot inside the ACP’s residence about 5pm that fateful Wednesday. “She added that after the […]

The post Why Edo Asst. Police Commissioner Committed Suicide appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

