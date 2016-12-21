Why every Nigerian must know about MMM, by Pastor Sunday Adelaja – The Eagle Online
Why every Nigerian must know about MMM, by Pastor Sunday Adelaja
This is because by the time it gets to the eleventh stage, it is already more than the entire population of Nigeria so how will it be sustained? By the time it gets to the thirteenth stage, it is more than the population of the entire world …
