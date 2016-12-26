Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory – Jegede
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN,has explained why he decided not to challenge the victory of the Governor-elect, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the November 26 gubernatorial poll. Jegede, in his Christmas message to all Christians, said, he decided to move on as a statesman despite […]
Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory – Jegede
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG