Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory – Jegede

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

eyitayo-jegede2

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN,has explained why he decided not to challenge the victory of the Governor-elect, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the November 26 gubernatorial poll. Jegede, in his Christmas message to all Christians, said, he decided to move on as a statesman despite […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory – Jegede

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.