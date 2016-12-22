Pages Navigation Menu

Why I Drank Insecticide After MMM Crashed – Participant

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

A participant of the MMM Nigeria online money lending scheme who attempted to commit suicide by consuming insecticide has opened up on why he made an attempt on his life. The scheme’s participant, Adakole, from Benue State disclosed that he had invested the sum of N300,000 into the scheme ahead of his wedding which has…

