Why I Drank Insecticide After MMM Crashed – Participant

A participant of the MMM Nigeria online money lending scheme who attempted to commit suicide by consuming insecticide has opened up on why he made an attempt on his life. The scheme’s participant, Adakole, from Benue State disclosed that he had invested the sum of N300,000 into the scheme ahead of his wedding which has…

The post Why I Drank Insecticide After MMM Crashed – Participant appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

