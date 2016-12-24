Why I keep my love affair secret –Newly engaged, Yvonne Jegede

It was double celebration for beautiful actress, Yvonne Jegede, who marked her 33rd birthday and also got a marriage proposal from Bukky Ajayi’s son, Olakunle Fawole, a fast rising music star also known as Abounce.

Already living as man and wife ahead of their big day, the dark and lovely movie star shared with Inside Nollywood her concerns about celebrity marriage crisis.

She said: “If you go into marriage with a mindset of for better for worse, then you prepare your mind to make it work. It’s not like buying a house you can resell or a dress you can change if it doesn’t suit you anymore; it’s far from that. When you’re married, you should be ready to share your body, soul and all with your partner.

“I don’t think lack of humility is the cause of celebrity marriage crisis, I think it’s because they married for the wrong reasons. However, there are many things that cause major breakups in marriages.”

The Edo State-born script interpreter also showed excitement as a bride-to-be and how the new status has changed her life for good, as well as why she kept her relationship private until the day Abounce popped the big question in public.

Hear her: “I have lived alone for almost all my life, now I have someone and we live together. Now, I’m in a relationship. I have to be a wife and I don’t have to talk to the four walls of the room anymore. I have someone to share my life with, so I have more activities around me. It now makes a lot of difference.

“My love affair was such a secret, because I don’t like talking about my relationship. I love my privacy. We are already a public figure, so we need to be more careful with our private lives and relationship. It was after he proposed that I started putting up our pictures on social media.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

