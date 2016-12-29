Why I located varsity, Police college in my home town— Okorocha – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
Why I located varsity, Police college in my home town— Okorocha
Vanguard
Owerri— Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, said he located Eastern Palm University and Police college to his home town, Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government, to encourage education among his people. Gov Rochas Okorocha.
Pursue education and not money, Okorocha tells youth
Okorocha declares two-week holiday for Imo workers
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG