Why I Retired From Football Early – Okocha

The former midfield maestro stated that not getting enough minutes on the pitch hastened his decision to quit the round leather game

Austin Jay Jay Okocha has attributed his decision to retire active football early to lack of enough playing time.

The ex-Nigeria international who dazzled the footballing world with his sizzling skills and breathtaking performances made the shock decision to leave the game in 2008. According to the Olympic Gold medallist, reduced minutes on the pitch of play triggered his exile from the round leather game, at the age of 34.

“I must confess that [not getting a lot of playing time] was one of the main reasons why I retired from playing at a very young age,” Okocha told media men at a press conference organised by Star Times.

“I believe that it is not worth it to train from Monday to Friday just to have 20 minutes on the pitch or sit on the bench on Saturday. I am very competitive.”

The midfielder who last represented Nigeria in 2006, appeared for the Super Eagles 75 times with 14 goals to his name.