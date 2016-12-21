Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why James Ibori will not return to Nigeria after release from UK jail

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

ibori_mug

Sunny Areh, who is an ex-media aide of former Delta Governor, James Ibori, has explained why his boss will not return to Nigeria any time soon. A UK Court, on Tuesday ruled that Ibori should be released from prison, before his assets confiscation trial commences. Although most of his associates, who expected his release on December […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why James Ibori will not return to Nigeria after release from UK jail

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.