Why judges’ probe will not end judicial corruption – Ex-commissioner

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

image

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti State, Olawale Fapodunda has said prosecution of some judges and other court’s officials will not eradicate corruption in the judiciary. Fapodunda spoke in Abuja while delivering an annual lecture, on the theme: “Role of the media in enhancing the campaign for human rights protection in Nigeria,” […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

