Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bagudu swears in 18 sole administrators for Kebbi council areas – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Bagudu swears in 18 sole administrators for Kebbi council areas
Daily Post Nigeria
Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday swore-in the 18 newly appointed sole administrators for local councils. Bagudu said he made the appointments due to the prolonged court case on tenure of past chairmen, which had caused local …
Why Kebbi is yet to conduct LG poll—Gov. BaguduVanguard
Kebbi rocks for Sanusi Youth Cup finalNigeria Football Federation

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.